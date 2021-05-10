Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Buy”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $119.16. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,609. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

