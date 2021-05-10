Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $112.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

