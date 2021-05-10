Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Skillz Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Monday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last ninety days.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

