Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TT stock opened at $183.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $183.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.