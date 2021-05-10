Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $114.53 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

