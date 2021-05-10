Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 180 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MED traded up $16.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.84. 265,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.69 and a 200 day moving average of $217.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

