JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,900. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

