JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 7763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

