Joel Weight Sells 480 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00.
NASDAQ OSTK traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $128.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.