Joel Weight Sells 480 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

