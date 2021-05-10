John B. Berding Sells 2,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 324,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,239. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

