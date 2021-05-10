John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.22 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

