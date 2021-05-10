Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

