Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0023

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $50,255.54 and approximately $18,686.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

