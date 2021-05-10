Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $654,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 67,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

