Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.65 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.