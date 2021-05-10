Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.16 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,335 shares of company stock valued at $38,100,806 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

