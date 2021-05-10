Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $12.02 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

