Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $468.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day moving average of $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

