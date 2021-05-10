Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28.20 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.80 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

