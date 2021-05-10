Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $56.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $56,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $156.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

