Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.64% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,869,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

