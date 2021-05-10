Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.