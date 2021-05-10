Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 17,060,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 26.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,363,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

