Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,454,288 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.47% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,286,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

