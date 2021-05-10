Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $349.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $349.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

