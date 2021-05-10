Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 138,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $209.45. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

