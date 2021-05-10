Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

