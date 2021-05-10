Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.87.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

