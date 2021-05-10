Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

