Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $199.03 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

