Joseph Desilva Sells 1,316 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,542. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.