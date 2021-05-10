Joseph Desilva Sells 1,316 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,542. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
