Joseph M. Nackashi Sells 13,500 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.02. 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.