JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$13.40 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

