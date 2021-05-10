JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$9.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,483. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

