JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) is Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,147,000 after buying an additional 4,432,650 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 159,615 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,230,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 705,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 699,795 shares during the last quarter.

JAGG opened at $54.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.