JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 159,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 140,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.13 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

