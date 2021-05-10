JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $100,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

