Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Tops $2.66 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $2.66 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.81 or 0.01215385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00745780 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

