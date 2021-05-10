Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 302,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 812,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Jushi in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

