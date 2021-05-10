JUST (JST) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $262.38 million and approximately $262.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

