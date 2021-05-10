JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $61.56 or 0.00109895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

