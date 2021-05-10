K21 (K21) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00008073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $20.02 million and $1.17 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

