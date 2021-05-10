Kadant Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

KAI opened at $185.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

