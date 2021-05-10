Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 444,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,945. The stock has a market cap of $370.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.