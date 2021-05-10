KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

KAR stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

