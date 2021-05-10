KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading 4.3% Higher

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.71. 46,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,376,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

