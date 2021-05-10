KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 10,010.6% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $165.35 million and $1,144.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 10,010.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00099525 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

