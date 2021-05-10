KARMA Trading Up 8,035.9% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 8,035.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $161.11 million and approximately $1,091.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005607 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00104172 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

