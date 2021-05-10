Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Garen G. Bohlin Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.19. 1,178,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,452. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.