KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 8.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.35 and last traded at $46.66. 77,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,334,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KE by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KE by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.